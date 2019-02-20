Kollywood audience, like every week, will be flooded with a couple of new releases. At least, five Tamil movies will hit the screens this weekend and RJ Balaji's LKG and Udhayanidhi Stalin's Kanne Kalaimaane are the biggest among them. Here, we are bring you the list of movies releasing this week (February 22):

LKG

Radio jockey-turned-actor, RJ Balaji is turning hero with KR Prabhu-directorial LKG. The story has been written by the actor himself along with a few of his friends. It is a political satire in which Priya Anand plays the female lead. This movie has generated a lot of buzz with its promos.

Kanne Kalaimaane

Seenu Ramasamy's Kanne Kalaimaane is a story about human relationship and tries to talk about the importance of women in life. Tamannaah Bhatia is the female lead and it has garnered decent buzz around it.

To Let

Cinematographer Chezhiyan is turning director with To Let which has Sheela Rajkumar in the role of the female lead. The movie deals with the challenges of renting a house in Chennai. It has already garnered positive reviews from the critics.

Arandavanukku Irundathellam Pei

Arandavanukku Irundathellam Pei is a Tamil movie starring Dr Saravanan and Singam Puli in prominent roles. It is a drama directed by MS Selvam.

Pettikadai

Samuthirakani and Chandini Tamilarasan are starring in Pettikadai. It is a drama directed by E Kaarvannan. The film produced by Esakki Karvannan has Mariya Manohar's music.