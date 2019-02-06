Vishal Krishna, the president of Tamil Nadu Film Producers' Council (TFPC), has requested the state government to address the piracy issue, seriously. He is hoping that the people in power will take measures against Tamil Rockers and other notorious websites involved in piracy.

Speaking at the press meet, Vishal, after meeting the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, started his speech by thanking the state government for its support to the recently-held 'Ilaiyaraaja 75', an event organised by the producers' guild to celebrate the 75-year of the music legend.

When asked at the press meet about the movies getting leaked one after the other in Tamil Rockers, Vishal said that he considers the state government as the God, who can eliminate the piracy without any trace of it. "We have requested the government to address the issue and hoping that it will pass an order against piracy soon," he added.

Vishal has been fighting hard against piracy ever since he came to power and has constantly requested the government to act upon piracy. He says that the TFPC lodged a complaint against the government buses illegally playing the new-released movies. "If the centre has the power to block adult sites, then Tamil Rockers and other piracy sites can also be eliminated. We have done our best and it is now in the hands of the government to put an end to piracy," the actor claims.

Recently, filmmaker Vasantha Balan had lashed out at the director and producers' union for failing to put an end to the piracy. He stated that small movies have been badly affected due to the piracy. "Peranbu has got great reviews and almost all the directors in Tamil cinema have praised it, but the scene is totally different in theatres. Who will go to the theatre if the film is out on Tamilrockers? This is the fate of small films. We are hiding this fact," The Times of India quoted him as saying at an audio launch.

Vishal welcomed his views, but stated he would be happy if Vasantha Balan puts in efforts from his side to end the menace.