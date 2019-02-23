Ajith Kumar's Viswasam is inching towards completing its 50-day run in theatres across Tamil Nadu. The Kollywood movie has emerged as the biggest hit of Thala in his home territory.

Sathya Jyothi Films has formally put an end to the speculations around the business made by Viswasam. TG Thyagarajan has revealed that Viswasam has grossed Rs 130 crore in Tamil Nadu with an estimated distributors' share of Rs 75 crore.

The Siruthai Siva-starrer has become the highest-ever grossing movie of Ajith and has become a feather in his cap. The trade trackers say that the movie could have easily earned over Rs 150+ crore if it had a solo release.

Viswasam had clashed with Rajinikanth's Petta as both the movies were released on 10 January on the occasion of Pongal festival. It has become a profitable venture for not just for distributors, but all the stake holders.

The film was distributed by KJR Studios, which went all out to promote the film in Tamil Nadu. The content connected well with all section of audience which helped it to come out with flying colors across the state.

It has performed well in Karnataka and Kerala, while its business is not up to the mark in the oveseas centres.

Siruthai Siva's movie, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, is about a man trying to reunite with his wife and daughter, while protecting them from an enemy, who wants to kill them.

Meanwhile, the movie will be streamed on Amazon Prime from Monday, 25 February.