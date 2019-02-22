After working with Ajith Kumar for four consecutive movies, Siruthai Siva is aiming to work with an A-list actor again. The filmmaker is planning to work with none other than Thalapathy Vijay.

Rumours are rife that Sathya Jyothi Films, which had produced Siruthai Siva's last two movies, is believed to be having the dates of Vijay. Hence, the production house reportedly asked the filmmaker whether he has scripts which could suit the image of Thalapathy.

Siruthai Siva is rumoured to be having a scripts and has approached the actor. The initial talks are said to be on, but nothing has been finalised yet.

Siva is basking in the success of Viswasam, which hit the screens for Pongal this year. The movie, despite clashing with Rajinikanth's Petta, has stuck gold at the box office. Apart from this film, he directed Ajith in three other films in a row – Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam.

Except for Vivegam, all the movies turned out to be successful ventures at the box office. Thus making Siruthai Siva, who is known for good commercial packaging, one of the most-wanted directors of Kollywood.

On the other hand, Vijay is busy with Atlee Kumar's next movie, a sports drama, produced by AGS Entertainment. He has not given nod to any movie apart from this flick, which will be out for Diwali this year.

If Siruthai Siva and Vijay's movie, if happening, will commence after Atlee's flick.