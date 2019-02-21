Ajith Kumar's Viswasam has turned out to be the biggest hit of his career at the box office. The Siruthai Siva-directorial movie, which is getting ready complete its 50-day run in theatres, is ready to officially hit the internet although the pirated copies had appeared on torrent sites hours after its theatrical release.

Well, Viswasam will release on Amazon Prime platform on February 25. It means people with internet and a subscription to the digital platform can watch the movie in their home and even on their cell phones. The digital rights of Viswasam were acquired by Amazon Prime for an undisclosed price, but the trade trackers state that it is a record amount.

The surprising part of the story is that Viswasam will be available on the digital platform even as the movie is still running in theatres. Sathya Jyothi Films has produced Viswasam and KJR Studios distributed the movie in Tamil Nadu. The movie was released on January 10 and clashed with Rajinikanth's Petta.

Despite facing competition from the Rajinikanth-starrer, Viswasam came out with flying colours at the Tamil Nadu box office where it is estimated to have easily grossed over Rs 100 crore. In Chennai alone, it has earned over Rs 12.50 crore. The movie marked the fourth union of Ajith with Sirtuthai Siva after Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam. The latest movie is set in a rural backdrop and had Nayanthara playing the female lead while Jagapathi Babu played the main villain.

The film tells the story of a doting father, who is separated from his wife and daughter, safeguarding his loved ones from the baddie.