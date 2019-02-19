Ajith has registered his biggest hit at the Chennai box office in the form of Viswasam. The Pongal release, despite clashing with Rajinikanth's Petta, has struck gold in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

The movie was released on January 10 to a massive hype with midnight shows and special morning shows across Tamil Nadu. In the first weekend, Viswasam minted Rs 3.94 crore from 500+ shows.

Following fairly positive review and long weekend, the movie, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, added Rs 5.49 crore in the next seven days to take its total tally to Rs 9.44 crore by the end of its second weekend.

Thereafter, the business saw a normal decline, yet performed well during weekends. The movie earned Rs 86.25 lakh from 258 shows in its third weekend and took its total tally to Rs 11.37 crore.

In its fourth weekend, Viswasam faced competition from a few new releases that include Simbu's Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven and GV Prakash's Sarvam Thaala Mayam. Yet it collected Rs 23.29 lakh from 108 shows. The total collection of the Ajith-starrer stood at Rs 12.18 crore by the end of its fourth weekend.

The Siruthai Siva-directorial raked in Rs 10.79 lakh from 75 shows in its fifth weekend to take its total tally to Rs 12.43 crore. By the end of its sixth weekend, the collection of the flick has completely dropped as it could earn around Rs 3.53 lakh from 39 shows.

The total collection of Viswasam, till date, stands at Rs 12.51 crore. It has broken Ajith's previous best of Vivegam, which had earned Rs 9.20 crore in its lifetime in Chennai.

Viswasam in Tamil Nadu

The movie has set a new benchmark for Ajith in Tamil Nadu, as per trade trackers. The movie had grossed over Rs 100 crore. It is a huge achievement considering the movie had released along with Petta.