Music director Kuralarasan, the younger sibling of actor Simbu, has converted to Islam. His initiation ceremony was held at a mosque in Anna Salai, Chennai, recently, in the presence of his parents – T Rajendar and Usha. The short video of the event has gone viral.

While speaking with the media, T Rajendar said that he considers all religions as equal. "Tolerance of all religions is my policy. My elder son STR is an ardent Siva devotee. My daughter Ilakkiya is a Christian and now my younger son has preferred to follow Islam religion. I respect his decision," Deccan Chronicle quotes him as saying.

He is the third notable celebrity in Kollywood who converted to Islam from the Hinduism. AR Rahman and Yuvan Shankar Raja were the celebrities who had embraced Islam in the past. Interestingly, all three belong to music industry.

AR Rahman's original name was AS Dileep Kumar, while Yuvan Shankar Raja changed his name to Abdul Haliq. It has to be seen whether Simbu's brother Kuralarasan rechristens himself with a name to suit his new religion.

Kuralarasan was seen in movies as a child-artiste in his father's movies. He turned full-time musician with Simbu and Nayanthara's Idhu Namma Aalu. Unfortunately, it failed to give him a break and Pandiraj's negative words about him did not help the cause.

He has also worked on an independent English album and the tracks have been penned-sung by the US artistes. The album is recorded in New York.