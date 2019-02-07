Musician AR Rahman and his daughter Khatija Rahman recently received a lot of criticisims on social media after the latter was seen wearing niqab during an event. The father-daughter duo now responded to the flak stressing on "freedom of choice".

After Khatija was seen sporting saree along with niqab while attending an event with her father AR Rahman, many on social media started accusing the Oscar winning musician of forcing her to cover her face with the niqab.

Taking notice of the nasty comments on social media, Khatija made a Facebook post defending her father, and stated that it is her choice to wear niqab, and she has all the rights to choose what she wants to wear.

"The recent conversation of myself on stage with my dad has been doing the rounds although I didn't expect such an overwhelming response. However, there were certain comments which said that this attire is being forced by my dad and that he has double standards. I would like to say that the attire I wear or the choices I make in my life does not have anything to do with my parents. The veil has been my personal choice with complete acceptance and honour. I'm a sane mature adult who knows to make my choices in life. Any human being has a choice to wear or do what he/she wants and that's what I've been doing. Hence, kindly don't make your own judgements without understanding the exact situation #freedomofchoice [sic]," Khatija posted on Facebook.

Proud of his music. Ashamed of his imposition of a medieval tyranny to his new age daughter. Saree and veil don’t go together, they stand for exactly opposition ideas. Saree celebrates womanhood. Burqa/ veil subdues it 10 feet under. https://t.co/PvZx89WQe2 — ????Ajoy Chatterjee???? (@AjoyChatterjee) February 7, 2019

Have you ever debated over why a celebrity's daughter stood next to her dad in a cleavage poppin' bodycon, or distastefully draped saree? Did her father ask her to dress like that? Social churning and cultural conditioning much? Jokers. #freedomtochoose — Adithi Deborah (@AdithiDeborah) February 7, 2019

On the other side, AR Rahman also took to Twitter, and shared a picture that showed his other daughter Raheema, wife Sairaa and Khatija posing with Nita Ambani at a party. Unlike his other daughter and wife, Khatija again is seen wearing niqab. He captioned the image saying, "The precious ladies of my family Khatija ,Raheema and Sairaa with NitaAmbaniji #freedomtochoose [sic]."

The precious ladies of my family Khatija ,Raheema and Sairaa with NitaAmbaniji #freedomtochoose pic.twitter.com/H2DZePYOtA — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 6, 2019

While many had slammed the popular musician accusing him of forcing Khatija to wear niqab, there are some others also who extended support to AR Rahman and his daughter.