Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal has ended its first week on a fantastic note by putting a total of Rs 94.55 crore despite having a non-holiday release. The Indra Kumar multi-starrer directorial may have failed to impress the film critics but it has managed to strike the right chord with the audience by tickling their funny bones. The adventure-comedy has now crossed Rs 100 crore mark in just 8 days of its release without getting affected by new releases like Sonchiriya and Luka Chuppi.

Released across 3,700 screens in India, Total Dhamaal has been having a strong hold at the ticket window ever since it has hit the theatres on February 22. In its opening weekend, the movie had witnessed big growth at metros, plexes and mass circuits and registered a massive collection of Rs 62.40 crore.

On weekdays too, the Ajay Devgn starrer passed the crucial litmus test and continued its victory march packing a solid punch at the Indian box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the break up of Total Dhamaal's first week collection which reads, "Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr, Mon 9.85 cr, Tue 8.75 cr, Wed 7.05 cr, Thu 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 94.55 cr."

And as it entered into its second week, Total Dhamaal remained strong like a rock and according to early estimates, it earned Rs 5.50 crore (approximately) crossing Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

Going by its current pace, it looks like Total Dhamaal may go on to cross Rs 150 crore mark by the end of its second week. The movie stars an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffery, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta and others.