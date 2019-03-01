Director-actor duo, Zoya Akhtar and Vijay Raaz are all set to make a comeback with Amazon Prime Video Original's upcoming web-series Made in Heaven.

Leaving a mark with his character in Gully Boy, Vijay Raaz, who has treated masses with his iconic characters, will be seen in a prominent role in his upcoming debut series. Shot at multiple locations in Delhi, Made in Heaven provides picture perfect wedding decors.

Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastav, and Prashant Nair along with Reema Kagti collaborate to showcase the various facades of a wedding.

Starring Sobhita Dhulipala as the poised and graceful Tara Khanna and Arjun Mathur as the charming and gritty Karan Mehra, the web series chronicles the lives of the two wedding planners.

The supporting cast will see Shashank Arora as Kabir Basrai, Shivani Raghuvanshi as Jazz, Kalki Koechlin as Faiza Naqvi and Jim Sarbh as Adil Khanna. Shweta Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Amrita Puri, and Manjot Singh amongst others play pivotal characters in the lives of Tara and Karan.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Made in Heaven is all set to release on March 8, 2019.