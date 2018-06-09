Vishal and his team's efforts to put an end to the piracy seem to be getting good results. The anti-piracy cell of the Tamil Film Producers' Council has taken a smart step that will sooner or later shut down the operations of notorious sites like Tamil Rockers.

Under Vishal's guidance, the TFPC has cut off the revenue sources for Tamil Rockers. "We have already blocked all their revenue sources (US-based Propeller ads and Xap ads). Recently, a TamilRockers admin posted a tweet asking for crowd-funding using PayPal, but they de-activated the handle soon after, fearing legal action. They won't be able to survive long without a source of revenue," Cinema Express quotes Shiva, the head of anti-piracy cell as saying.

Ever since Vishal came to power in the Tamil Film Producer Council, he has been taking measures to curb piracy. As a result, a few couple people involved in the piracy business have been arrested in the recent months. Moreover, its quick action when Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala was being live streamed from Singapore a few days ago sent a strong message to the people that such acts might land them in jail.

The owner of Tamil Rockers and a few others associated with the notorious piracy website were arrested in March in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The police arrested five people for their alleged involvement in piracy. Tamil Rockers owner Prabhu, DVD Rockers owner Johnson and their accomplices — Villupuram-native Karthi, Suresh and Maria John — have been arrested, reported Deccan Chronicle.

Nonetheless, Tamil Rockers continues to be active. In fact, the website had uploaded Rajinikanth's Kaala hours after its premiere in the overseas.