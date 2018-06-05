Abhimanyudu starring Vishal and Samantha Akkineni has taken the Andhra Predesh and Telangana (AP/T) box offices by storm in its opening weekend and went on to become a blockbuster among dubbed flicks in 2018.

Abhimanyudu is the dubbed version of Tamil movie Irumbu Thirai, which is the big hit at the box office. The Tamil movie deals with a universal subject and it stars Vishal and Samantha Akkineni, who have huge fanbases in the Telugu states. Hence, the makers dubbed it into Telugu and released it in both the states weeks after the original version hit the screens.

But people in the Telugu film industry were sceptic about its box office success in the Telugu states as it clashed with Ram Gopal Varma's Officer and Raj Tarun's Raju Gadu. However, Abhimanyudu opened to a fantastic response and collected Rs 2 crore at the AP/T Telugu box office on the first day and became the biggest opener for Vishal in the state.

The Vishal and Samantha Akkineni starrer received positive talk from the Telugu audiences and the negative talk for Officer and Raju Gadu paved way for it to rock the box office on Saturday and Sunday. Abhimanyudu saw houseful audience while the straight Telugu films failed to make an impression.

Abhimanyudu has collected approximately Rs 6.35 crore gross at the AP/T box office in the first weekend. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 3.53 crore for its distributors in three days. The film has recovered the investments of its distributors and became the big hit dubbed version of Tamil in the year.

Written and directed by PS Mithran, Abhimanyudu is a techno-thriller that is about hacking and the leak of information. Vishal plays an army officer who has anger management issues, and Samantha appears as doctor Rathi Devi. Delhi Ganesh, Robo Shankar, Kaali Venkat, G Marimuthu, Kavithalaya Krishnan, Suman, Vincent Asokan, Gemini Mani, Madhusudhan Rao and Mahanadi Shankar are seen in important roles.