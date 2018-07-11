The Telugu film industry is gearing up to release over 10 small budget movies in the coming weeks of July and Vijetha, Saakshyam and Wife of Ram are going to be notable films among them.

Some of them mark the debut of a few youngsters as actors, actresses and directors. Among them, Vijetha has got huge hype and expectations as it features Chiranjeevi's son-in-law Kalyan Dhev.

Among the 10 Telugu releases, Saakshyam starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Pooja Hegde is the only movie that is most-talked-about and highly-anticipated. Wife of Ram and Chi La Sow are the other flicks that have got popular actors, good hype and promotion.

Here is the complete list of films releasing in July. Check out their release date and the details of their actors and directors.