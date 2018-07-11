Vijetha, Saakshyam and Wife of Ram
Vijetha, Saakshyam and Wife of RamCollage of photos taken from Twitter and Facebook

The Telugu film industry is gearing up to release over 10 small budget movies in the coming weeks of July and Vijetha, Saakshyam and Wife of Ram are going to be notable films among them.

Some of them mark the debut of a few youngsters as actors, actresses and directors. Among them, Vijetha has got huge hype and expectations as it features Chiranjeevi's son-in-law Kalyan Dhev.

Among the 10 Telugu releases, Saakshyam starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Pooja Hegde is the only movie that is most-talked-about and highly-anticipated. Wife of Ram and Chi La Sow are the other flicks that have got popular actors, good hype and promotion.

Here is the complete list of films releasing in July. Check out their release date and the details of their actors and directors.

No Movie Cast Director Release
1 Vijetha Kalyan Dhev, Malavika Nair Rakesh Shashi July 12
2 RX100 Kartikeya, Payal Rajput Ajay Bhupathi July 12
3 ChinnaBabu Karthi, Sayyeshaa Saigal Pandiraj July 13
4 Aatagadara Shiva Hyper Aadi, Chandra Chandra Siddarth July 18
5 Lover Raj Tarun, Riddhi Kumar Anish Krishna July 20
6 Wife of Ram Lakshmi Manchu, Samrat Reddy Vijay Yelakanti July 20
7 Parichayam Rajiv Kanakala, Simrat Kaur Lakshmikanth Chenna July 21
8 Saakshyam Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Pooja Hegde Sriwass July 27
9 Chi La Sow Sushanth, Ruhani Sharma Rahul Ravindran July 27
10 Happy Wedding Sumanth Ashwin, Niharika Konidela Lakshman Karya July 28