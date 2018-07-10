Telugu movie Vijetha, which marks acting debut Megastar Chiranjeevi's son-in-law Kalyan Dev (Dhev) is making his debut with the which is releasing cinema halls on July 12 and It will clash with RX100 and ChinnaBabu at the box office.

Kalyan Dev, who is the son-in-law of megastar Chiranjeevi, is the latest member from the mega family to enter the Telugu film industry in a lead role. Now, all eyes are set on his debut movie Vijetha, which is titled after megastar's 1985 super hit movie.

Ever since it was announced, the film has been creating a buzz in the media with its promos getting positive responses from the movie-goers.

Vijetha is a romantic action entertainer, which has been written and directed by Rakesh Shashi and produced by Sai Korrapati under the banner Vaaraahi Productions. The movie revolves around a lazy guy, who does nothing other than sitting at home, portrayed by Kalyan Dev.

This family drama, which is about a father-son relationship, has received a U certificate from the censor board and it is expected to be a good entertainer for a family audience. The film unit says that Vijetha is a realistic story which the audience will find relatable in various aspects.

Kalyan Dev has done lot of hard work and has left no stone unturned to make Vijetha a big hit. Talking about him, cameraman KK Senthil Kumar said:

Initially, he was not comfortable with the shooting atmosphere, but later on got habituated to it. I'll not say that he is a great actor at this point in time but surely has the capability to emerge as one in the future. Basically, he is a very hard working person by nature."

Kalyan Dev's connection with the mega family has created a lot of expectations from Vijetha.

"Kalyan is a very simple person to talk to and I had a great time working with him. He is very hard working and focused on what he is doing. He has a lot of pressure riding on him and he is doing everything to make his debut film work," Malavika Nair, who portrays the role of his love interest in the film, said in an interview with 123Telugu.

Vijetha has got decent hype and promotion and it is releasing in a good number of screens. Fans of the mega family are eagerly waiting to watch the movie, which is likely to become hit at the box office.