Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj who is one of the most popular Television hosts and anchors is all set to share the screen alongside Sunil, in an upcoming movie titled Vedantham Raghavaiah. As per the reports from the makers of this movie, 'Jabardast' fame Anasuya who was approached to act in the female lead opposite Sunil has signed the project recently.

Reports also suggest that Anasuya Bharadwaj seems to have demanded a huge remuneration to play the lead role in Vedantham Raghavaiah. Anasuya, who appeared in movies like Kshanam, Rangasthalam, and F2 got appreciation from the critics and also the audience.

Anasuya Bharadwaj is currently working for Krishna Vamsi's directorial titled Rangamarthanda. She is also roped in to play a vital role in an upcoming Telugu web series titled Rayudu Chitralu starring Niharika Konidela in the lead role. It is reported that she would join the sets of Vedantham Raghavaiah soon.

Sunil is back as hero

Harish Shankar, one of the top directors in Telugu, is presenting this movie, apart from his collaboration in penning down the script for Vedantham Raghavaiah which is being directed by C Chandra Mohan. The makers officially launched this movie a few days ago. Vedantham Raghavaiah is bankrolled by Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the banner of 14 Reels.

Talking during the official launching event of Vedantham Raghavaiah, Harish Shankar, the maker of 'Duvvadaja Jagannadham' and 'Gaddalakonda Ganesh' stated that it is his pleasure to work on this project.

Touted to be a comedy thriller, Sunil seems to be excited about Vedantham Raghavaiah. After his recent appearance in the movies 'Ala Vaikuntapuram Lo' and 'Color Photo', Sunil has become more focused to sign a few other movie ventures.