Director Trivikram Srinivas' Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde has received positive review and good ratings from the audience around the world.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is an action comedy film and Trivikram Srinivas has written the script and dialogues for the movie. Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna have jointly bankrolled it under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika and Hassine Creations. The flick has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.45 hours.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo story: Valmiki (Murali Sharma), a middle-class dad, swaps his new born baby with his millionaire boss Ramachandra's (Jayaram) baby in a hospital. A nurse, who is the only evidence for the swap, goes to coma after the incident. Valmiki raises his boss's son Bantu (Allu Arjun) and ensures the boy never goes near the original parents who live in Vaikunthapuram. After more than 20 years, Bantu learns about his original parents. How he resolves the issues his parents' family is facing forms the crux of the story.

Performances: Allu Arjun has delivered brilliant performance, which is the highlight of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Pooja Hegde has done justice to her role and her chemistry with the hero is a treat to watch on screen. Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan have also done good jobs, say the audience.

Technical: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has brilliant production values. Chartbuster songs, background score, picturisation, brilliant action and dance choreography and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response for the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see audiences' reactions:

Done with the first half of #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo. Has a nice family content with a good emotional hook so far. Beautifully shot songs. Allu Arjun is very mature with his acting in this film. Waiting for the second half!! #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo is a pleasant family entertainer that's packed with 100% emotion and ample entertainment. Trivikram's family/comedy touch is evident - throughout the film. Allu Arjun's best performance and solid technical work & music. Sure shot blockbuster!

Fantastic 1st half #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo Simple , soothing Konchem navvu, Konchem sentiment, Konchem elevations, Konchem curiosity Flow ni disturb chese punches levu..ala organic ga...ala haayi ga chooseyyocchu Thaman BGM A perfect Family Entertainer. Except few melodramatic scenes , 2nd half is good as well. Allu Arjun and the whole cast performed well, beautiful visuals,soothing Music. Overall, A pleasant Film from Trivikram PS : Board Room scene highlight asalu #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo biggest plus enti ante Movie ki ..Okka second kooda bore kottadu..it just flows

#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo interval - Blockbuster stuff !! Songs of @MusicThaman with those visuals and the steps of @alluarjun - Heart wants repeat for all !! Director Trivikram - Proves that he is the master of commerical screenplay . Not even bored for a minute so far !! #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo - Perfect family entertainer . Telugu audience are going to love it , especially family audience. A complete feast for @alluarjun fans. From fights to dialogues and what not !! Best wishes for Blockbuster success in advance !! .

Done!!!! Decent first half followed blockbuster second half..single second kuda down avvakunda chala neat ga set chesadu guruji..#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo Aarya 2 tarvatha malli aa range high ichadu performance tho..first scene nunchi last scene varaku motham own chesukoni nadipinchadu..movie ki oche prathi paisa medha ne peru untundi..love you man @alluarjun❤️ Very simple story line but baaga present chesadu guruji..akade icheyochu #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo

#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo - Vintage 'Guruji' sparkles in this Much awaited Family drama. Positives: Allu Arjun Dialogues Thaman's songs & BGM emotions Negatives: draggy at times Thin, predictable story line Clean & perfect Festival film Rating - 3.25/5