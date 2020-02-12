Popular television anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj has become the latest victim of these online abusers and looks like she is deeply disturbed with the kind of comments she has received.Abusing, body shaming and trolling actresses on social media is something has become very frequent nowadays.

Much to the shock, the anchor turned actress has reported the issue to Twitter and she was told that there was no violation of rules at all.

The abusive content was shared by a Twitter handle called 'Actress Masala'. The handle mentioned the anchor as "The most underrated Anchor Anasuya ******". (sic) They have used cussed words to mention about her and this hurt the feelings of the actress deeply.

Dear @TwitterSupport .. I urge you to reassess "your rules" .. if this is not violating then what else does.. I won't shy away to blame you guys as major influence by not contemplating the cyber abuse.. @cybercrimecyb1 Sir I request you to help tag the right authorities ? pic.twitter.com/G4I3KRwFQ9 — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) February 9, 2020

The actress reported her concern and the page to Twitter and the reply she has received is disappointing.

"Hello, we're writing to let you know that after reviewing the available information, we didn't find a violation of our rules in the content you reported. We appreciate that you let us know what happened, and encourage you to reach out again in the future if you see any potential violations." Twitter replied.

She even shared a screenshot of the mail she has received from them and replied to them by writing "Dear @TwitterSupport. I urge you to reassess your rules. If this is not violating then what else does. I won't shy away to blame you guys as a major influence by not contemplating the cyber abuse."

Disappointed by Twitter's reply, she took up the issue with the Cyber Crime police. "@cybercrimecyb1, I request you to help tag the right authorities," she tweeted.

Cybercrime wing of Hyderabad city police, with immediately responded. "Sir/Madam, we will take action on that profile," the Cybercrime wing tweeted.

The actress thanked the Cyber Crime police for the quick response from them. She wrote, "Thank you for the response, Sir. #hope restored," she replied.