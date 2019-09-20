Director Harish Shankar's Telugu movie Gaddalakonda Ganesh (Valmiki) starring Varun Tej, Atharvaa, Pooja Hegde and Mirnalini Ravi has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Gaddhalakonda Ganesh is a gangster comedy film, which is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda. Director Harish Shankar has written the script for the movie, which has been produced by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the banner of 14 Reels Plus. The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.52 hours.

Gaddhalakonda Ganesh story: The film is about an aspiring director, who decides to make a film on a gangster as his first venture. In his research, he comes across a ruthless gangster Ganesh and manages to get close to him. However, things are not as simple as they seem and the filmmaker is caught in the chaos of finishing his film and seeing the other side of the gangster's life. What happens next forms the crux.

Gaddalakonda Ganesh (Valmiki) movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see audience's reaction:

Krish Mellempudi @MELLEMPUDIS

#Valmiki Carreer best performance by varuntej as #gaddalakondaganesh. Mannerisms at peaks.Terrific screen presence.I can say Harish shankar is back.BGM by Micky : hey vaka vaka vaka...though pooja hegde role is limited on screen she looks gorgeous.Rest all artists gave their best.Acting wise for ramcharan its #Rangasthalam for VD its #ArjunReddy for varun its #gaddalakondaganesh Congrats to entire team. Highlights: 1.Varuntej acting 2.mickey BGM 3.eluvachi godaramma song Minus: Movie was bit lengthy(2:50) :songs could have been much better. On a whole movie is good.. I didn't watch #Jigrathanada base of this film..last but not the least #varuntej pulls this film single handedly as #gaddalakondaganesh

Vikranth Reddy @Vikranthreddy53

Blockbuster movie #GaddalakondaGanesh 1st half good2nd half Oora mass Interval episode superb Super hittu song superb Its a sure shot hittu bomma #Valmiki @harish2you given one more GABBERSINGH to varun tej. #Valmiki my rating 3.5/5.

Vicky @VICKY__264

#Valmiki / #GaddhalakondaGanesh Mass entertainer !! @IAmVarunTej impresses with a mass character as well Good commercial movie enhancements in the script by @harish2you, boss of remakes 2:50mins runtime, climax nd pre climax are a bit dragging Go watch this weekend

Thyview @Thyview

#Valmiki promising 1st half, @IAmVarunTej looks menacing, apart from few un-necessary sequences it is mostly tight, @MickeyJMeyer BGM is extraordinary, pre-interval & interval came out really well So far it's good #GaddhalakondaGanesh #Valmiki 2nd half starts off really well , the flashback episode is well designed , @hegdepooja is gorgeous and acted well too , but in the later portions the graph goes down but the pre-climax and climax portions are good so they make up for it.

Mirchi9 @Mirchi9

First Half Report: DECENT #Valmiki has a decent first half mostly due to @IAmVarunTej & @harish2you's energy via writing. A few comedy bits have worked out superbly. The background score is good. It is now up to the second half to maintain the momentum. Final Report: The second half of #Valmiki fizzles after a point. The comedy which begins well turns repetitive. Overall, #Valmiki gets tiring by the time it's complete, making it a strict average fare.

Telugu 360 @Teluguu360

#Valmiki review - Raw , gripping tale of a rural gangster seen from the eyes of a maiden film director. @harish2you presents @IAmVarunTej in an ultra stylish mass look

Tollymasti @tollymasti

First half : Varun tej One man show Some comedy scenes are good. Pre Interval Overall A good first half

MB @Keshav4005

Varun Tej as GANI Massyy! Hero ni chupinchadam lo Harish Shankar ok first half... didn't like second half, flasback n training scenes lite asal. @MickeyJMeyer BGM rachal @mirnaliniravi Sukku darling Avg bomma... #Valmiki #GaddalakondaGanesh 2.79/5

Xappie® @XappieTollywood

#Valmiki is entertaining Mass Gangstar drama which is different from #Jigarthanda. If the original was realistic, this one is aroutine yet gripping mass entertainer. @IAmVarunTej as #GaddalakondaGanesh is treat to watch he passes with flying colors in his first mass real role

Raviteja Meruva @ravitejamrv

#GaddalakondaGanesh Ghattharaleppav.. Chimpeshinav po @IAmVarunTej Whatta makeover man.. ah dedication ki.. Good attempt and extra ordinary taking @harish2you bgm next level anthe..

Chaitanya Somavajhala @ChaitanSrk

"Karthik Subbaraj's story is well complimented by Varun's larger than life characterization of Ganesh and Harish's narration." #Valmiki #GaddalakondaGanesh

Ruthvik Rao @Ruthvik_Rao