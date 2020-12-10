Actor-producer Niharika Konidela got married to Chaitanya JV in a lavish ceremony at Udaipur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on Wednesday night. Their pictures from the wedding festivities have taken the internet by storm. We bring you many inside photos from the actress's 'big day' and pre-wedding festivities!

Niharika's bridal attire

The actress changed her bridal look twice. In her first look, Niharika as a bride wore a red saree with a green blouse and traditional jewellery. For her jeelakarra bellam ceremony, Niharika opted for an all-golden attire with a matha patti and Kundan jewellery.

The families of Niharika and Chaitanya share a few photos

Niharika Konidela's father, actor-producer Nagendra Babu, her cousin, Telugu star Allu Arjun, shared glimpses of the wedding on social media. Many fan-pages have also posted pictures of actor Ram Charan (cousin of Niharika) and his wife Upasana Konidela from the grand event.

Cousin Allu Arjun shares candid photos from their wedding festivities

In the now-trending photos, Niharika Konidela can be seen performing wedding rituals with Chaitanya JV at their wedding with her family standing beside her. In separate Instagram stories, Allu Arjun posted pictures of the "mega cousins" and the "Allu gang." Alu Arjun is the son of Telugu film producer Allu Aravind.

Naga Babu got emotional as he performed daughter Niharika Konidela's wedding rituals. Sharing a photo from the wedding, he wrote, "It looks like the end of an Era...Serious nostalgia hit me all again...It feels like the first day of her school...just that she won't be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school and I can't play with her 24 x 7. Just dunno how long it will be this time....'Only time will decide.' Already missing you Niha thalli @niharikakonidela #nischay."

Check out stunning pictures from Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's wedding here:

For the unversed, Niharika is the daughter of renowned actor Naga Babu. All the superstar members from Niharika's family such as Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan were also seen attending the wedding and having a blast.

Who is Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, Niharika's husband?

His full name is Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. He is the son of Guntur's Inspector-General of Police J Prabhakar Rao. An alumnus of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Jubilee Hills, BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business, Chaitanya is currently working as a Business Strategist at a reputed MNC firm in Hyderabad.

How did Niharika and Chaitanya meet?

There are several stories about Niharika and Chaitanya's love story doing the rounds on the internet. Some reports suggest they met through common friends in 2017, while a few reports suggest the two met through their respective families.

It's believed that Naga Babu and Chiranjeevi's father Konidela Venkateswara Rao and Chaitanya's father Prabhakar Rao's father were good friends. Buzz is that Chiranjeevi initiated the official meet with Chaitanya's parents and arranged the alliance.

Congratulations, Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV!