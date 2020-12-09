Every 90's kid has grown up dancing to the beats of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's starrer 'Husn hai Suhana' from 'Coolie No.1'. The vibe, the tempo and beats are still fresh in our minds. The makers of upcoming remake movie Coolie No. 1 dropped the much-awaited song 'Husnn Hai Suhaana' starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. The peppy remake of the song took the internet by storm in just a few hours.

Varun and Sara are twinning and winning in Husnn Hai Suhana song

In this new version of Husnn Hai Suhaana, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have tried to re-create the same 90s magic with similar steps, mannerism, and expressions.

In the song, both Varun and Sara have donned colour coordinated ensembles. Their vibe and quirkiness go well with the song. Their amazing dance moves will force you to shake a leg on the song 'Husnn Hai Suhana'.

The new version is receiving a mixed response from the fans.

The song is receiving mixed reactions from the audiences on the internet as some people like the fresh modern beats added to the piece while others do not have a positive opinion on this Coolie No. 1 tune.

Let's take a look at a few reactions

One user says, "Sara is a masses heroine! She did justice to the song and also matched w Varun's energy so well. Be it in #TheriBhabi or #HusnnHaiSuhaana. Esp #HusnnHaiSuhaana given the song tune itself is non-danceable! GOOD, they didnot remix it! Well"

Another one asserts, "#HusnHaiSuhana is lit . Varun's madness and Varun-Sara's chemistry makes it a spicy track."

"I love how Sara owns all the filmy/ massy songs, Varun ofc does that it's his thing but Sara too in all of such songs she has done it's like she was born for this. I love how she enjoys herself throughout. #HusnnHaiSuhaana" mentioned a Twitter user.

Husn Hai Suhana is not the same without Govinda and Karisma — Akash Patel (@AkashP0207) December 9, 2020

Super...u and Sara are both very good...though Govinda was supreme entertainer...but u r the one who comes closest, the common factor being David Dhawan

Looking forward to the movie...all the best ? — ritika bhandari (@urwithRitzy) December 9, 2020

#HusnHaiSuhana is lit ?. Varun's madness and Varun-Sara's chemistry makes it a spicy track. Thankfully they retained the voices of the original singers.

Varun and Sara totally made my day #CoolieNo1 #VarunDhawan#SaraAliKhan — ?Ritika? (@46Ritika) December 9, 2020

The trailer of Varun Dhawan and Sara Khan's Coolie No 1

Varun and Sara dropped the much-anticipated trailer for their upcoming drama 'Coolie No 1' in a live event. The movie, which is a remake of the 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer by the same name, will see the fresh pairing of Varun and Sara.

'Coolie No. 1' will see Varun in place of Govinda from the classic and Sara in place of Karisma Kapoor. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, JackkyBhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania among others.

Scroll down to listen to both the versions of Husnn Hai Suhana.

Pick your favourite version of Husnn Hai Suhana!