Remember the iconic dialogue by Govinda from 1995 's Coolie No 1, "Duniya mera ghar hai, bus stand mera adda hai, jab mann Kare aa Jana, Raju mera Naam hai ... aur Pyar se log mujhe bulate hain". It's timeless!

Millennials have adored, laughed their heart out watching Govinda and Karima Kapoor in Coolie No.1. Helmed by David Dhawan, the film is known for Karisma Kapoor and Govinda's Jodi, killer moves, songs, and funny one-liners.

Cut to 2020, David Dhawan is back with Coolie No 1. Marking his 45th directorial venture, David Dhawan has decided to recreate the charm and magic of the '90s with a twist!

The star cast of the film

The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Jaaved Jaaferi. Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani will be a remake of 1995 film of the same name.

What new in Coolie No 1

The trailer of the film has dropped today (November 28), and by looking at the trailer we can say that the 2020 spin of Coolie No 1 looks colourful, vibrant, and the lead Varun Dhawan has donned multiple roles in the film. His chemistry with Sara Ali Khan is fresh and lively.

The trailer of Varun and Sara's Coolie No 1

The trailer begins with Paresh Rawal looking for the richest man in India for a wealthy marriage prospect for his daughter (Sara Ali Khan). He lands on Varun Dhawan (Kuwar Saab) who is a son of, rich dad and is on conference calls with ATM aka Ambani, Trump and Modi. He quickly wins over Sara with some song and dance, and Paresh is elated to find a suitable damad. But life takes a u-turn as he bumps into another man, a coolie named Raju who looks just like his son-in-law to be. Is it Judawa or Coolie No 1, we leave it up to you to figure that out.

In a nutshell, the trailer is all about a series of hilarious mishappenings with ROFL twists and turns.

Music of 2020 Coolie No 1

The makers have recreated the song Husn hai suhana, Tuhjo Mirchi Lagi toh mein kya karu. However, they have kept the same music that gives us a nostalgic vibe. Varun mouths the famous dialogue of Govinda is his style:

"Duniya mera ghar hai, bus stand mera adda hai, jab mann Kare aa Jana, Raju mera Naam hai ... aur Pyar se log mujhe bulate hain ..."

Netizens react on the trailer of Coolie NO 1

The minute the trailer was released, netizens wasted no time and started to draw comparisons between Govinda and Varun Dhawan.

Netizens mercilessly trolled Varun Dhawan for his overacting said, '50 Rs cut for overacting'.

Check these out:

Overacting no.1 >>>>>>>Coolie no.1

Immense overacting by varun saar ?...But still Paresh Sir , Javed sir,Johny liver and Rajpal Yadav are here to save the damage of Film by varunardo's overacting...BTW Sara???#coolieno1trailer pic.twitter.com/6tABGjwJUu — RÜKH$TÊR?? (@SRKzFighter1) November 28, 2020

My Reaction After watching coolie No 1 Trailer. And Specially Loved to See That Varun Dhavan Did Work on His Overacting To Do More Overacting.#CoolieNo1 #coolieno1trailer #Boycottcoolieno1 pic.twitter.com/W4FT4DwzNX — Nikhil chadotra ?️ (@NikhilChadotra) November 28, 2020

The trailer is so bad.

Also why are the Dislikes likes disabled?? — Saurav Das (@TheSauravD) November 28, 2020

After watching the trailer ?? pic.twitter.com/cjFLEWU78a — Haamid Hassan (@haamid_99) November 28, 2020

When and where to watch the film Coolie NO 1

The film Coolie Now 1 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 25 December 2020.

Varun Dhawan's reaction to trolls

#CoolieNo1Trailer overwhelmed with the love thank u so much and baaki sab ko #kunwarka jawab haha thank u ? pic.twitter.com/xca1sivx5x — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 28, 2020

Watch the trailer of the film