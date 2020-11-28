Karan Johar and Dharmatic Entertainment's The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 1 has dropped on Netflix.

The cast of the show includes Maheep Kapoor (wide of Sanjay Kapur), Bhavana Panday (Wife of Chunkey Panday), Neelam Kothari Soni (wife of Samir Soni), Seema Khan (Wife of Sohail Khan).

What is the show all about?

The four women in the series - Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari Soni – are celeb wives and also have their own business. Still, somehow they are too occupied in their kids and kickstarting their career once again. Bhavana, Chunky Panday's wife, owns a fashion line. Maheep gave up her acting aspirations for the sake of marriage to Sanjay Kapur and motherhood. Seema Khan, Sohail Khan's wife, is a busy fashion stylist.

Neelam, married to actor and director Samir Soni, had a thriving Bollywood career in the 1980s and is now a jewellery entrepreneur. She now wants to make a comeback into acting and often seeks advice from Ekta Kapoor, friend Raveena Tandon and her celeb friends.

All these four celeb wives Bhavana, Seema, Maheep and Neelam, have been friends for a quarter of a century. They are inseparable, witty, sassy.

These four women go on a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara way and plan a holiday in Doha, along two-episode, that is all about tourism advertisement for the city. They arrive home for a grand finale -- a party thrown in their honour earlier this year by Gauri Khan.

What makes it worth your time

Shah Rukh Khan saves the entire series as he charms us with his wit and charming persona in the last 15 minutes of her charismatic presence. He is candid, raw, real and shares some delightful stories that you would like to listen.

Few moments in the show are sweet and emotional. For instance, Neelam revisits her younger days, where she is teaching the girls how to do the Bollywood dance. Maheep talks about why she didn't pursue her modelling career and how she dealt with ups and downs coming from a 'less successful family' of the three Kapoor brothers.

Chunky says he would not go to Ananya's award ceremonies because he feels jinxed, never having won an award himself. Samir, who feels left out among his wife's friends. Then there is SRK who often takes care of all the kids and reveals how he and Gauri were Neelam's fan.

The show touches upon several topics like a struggle (yes, they have their share of struggle), nepotism, how Sanjay Kapur never got a role in Karan's film despite being a friend and most importantly the way Ananya jokes on her self. The cast also talks about social media trolls and how they affect their children's lives.

Special appearances

The show has guest appearances of Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan.

Tweeple review:

The show has got a mixed reaction. Some of them enjoyed it, while few SRKians only watched it for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's chunk that was the last episode.

Let's take a look at how netizens reacted to the show.

Sasta version of desperate housewives with a tinge of Keeping up with the Kardashians! And, what's with the fake accent? ?#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives — Hippity hoppity! ? (@Hazel__eyez) November 27, 2020

I now know from where did Sonam Kapoor and Ananya Panday pick up that cringy accent and way of talking from?‍♀️??#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives — Sɐɹɐɥ? (@OneNOnlyyy) November 27, 2020

Started watching #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives, and WHERE DID NEELAM - THE MAIN LEAD OF MY FAV ‘PAAP KI DUNIYA’ - GET THAT ACCENT FROM! — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) November 27, 2020

An idiot's handbook to recreating a cost optimized version of:

1. Sex and the city.

2. Desperate housewives

3. Fake accents with botox sessions on the side.#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives #KaranJohar #DharmaProductions #Netflix pic.twitter.com/bABofpHScr — Vaishnavi Desai (@desaivaishu91) November 27, 2020

When you expect the wives of Shahrukh , Amitabh, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar in #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives but you get wives of Chunky Pandey, Sohail Khan, Sameer and Sanjeev Kapoor, then You pic.twitter.com/PfiFjnGixn — Atmanirbhar Engineer (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) November 28, 2020

Ppl wants to ban ‘ A suitable boy ‘ and watch this shitty stuff ! What do we have to do with kitty parties & branded clothes of Bollywood wives? Totally insane !What are these producers promoting than in our struggling economy ?#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives pic.twitter.com/dMMo2TAkkY — Moitrysarkar (@moitry40) November 28, 2020

Reminder, he made this show pic.twitter.com/bYBAnldThS — Random Man || রাজ শেখর (@DiscourseDancer) November 28, 2020

Watch the fabulous trailer of ' Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' below: