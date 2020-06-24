TRS Government has announced that all Telangana government employees, whose salary was deferred by some percent from March, would get a full salary from June as the state economy is recovering to some extent.

Telangana Chief Minister's Office has confirmed the news on its official Twitter account on Tuesday, June 23. Telangana CMO tweeted saying, "CM Sri KCR has announced that since the state economy is getting better to some extent, the salaries of the state govt employees and pensioners will be paid in full for this month. CM instructed the officials concerned to pay full salaries for this month."

Salaries deferred due to Covid-19

The TRS government had deferred the salaries for government employees, including All India Service Officers and pensioners, following the coronavirus outbreak in March. It had deferred 75 percent of the elected representatives. The pensioners faced a 25% deferment, the salary of the Class IV employees, outsourcing and contract employees was deferred by only 10%.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had been facing a lot of criticism for the deferment in the salaries of the state government employees and pensioners. Some people even approached the Telangana High Court objecting to his decision. The employees are happy with the news but worried about their arrears. A person named Srinivas Shukla (@SrinivasShukla) tweeted, "What about the deductions made in April and May."

K Chandrashekhar Rao had also made some promises like the new Pay Revision Scale (PRC), lack of Interim Relief (IR), non-enhancement of age for retirement and dysfunctional Health Cards. But there is a delay in the implementation of the promises made with the government employees.

In reply to the Telangana CMO tweet, some government employees thanked KCR for giving full salary but asked him about the delay in the implementation of the promises Rakesh K (@Rakeshk02533630) tweeted, "Thanks to kcr garu That's good news I am also belong to government employee family. But we are waiting for retirement extension and PRC as promised by Kcr sir..."