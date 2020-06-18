The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the results of its inter examination for the 1st and 2nd year at 3.00 today. The students, who appeared for these exams, can download their scorecards from the internet.

On Wednesday, TSBIE announced the date and time of the intermediate results. Telangana Board has released the TS inter results 2020 at 3.00 pm on June 18. The results of both the 1st and 2nd year are available at the official website of the board. The students need to enter their hall ticket number to check the results of TS Inter 1st year and 2nd year.

How to check TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website (http://results.cgg.gov.in/)

Step 2: Click on the result link for your relevant course (General/Vocational) on the home page

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket no and click on get result

Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

The students can also find their results on results.cgg.gov.in and examresults.ts.nic.in. They can complain on the official Board in case of any problem in result checking. A note on the official website of the TSBIE reads. "For any Grievances in Results, Please register your complaint through Board of Intermediate Grievance Redressal System(BIGRS) http://bigrs.telangana.gov.in/."