Actress Tejaswi Madivada, who hogged the limelight with her stint on Bigg Boss Telugu 2, has revealed the reasons for scrapping her marriage plans with her boyfriend, who she had been dating for two years.

Tejaswi Madivada began her acting career with a supporting role in Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu in 2013. She worked as a character artist in Manam and Heart Attack. She turned an actor with Ram Gopal Varma's Ice Cream. She is now gearing up to release her movie Commitment. As a part of its promotion, the actress recently interacted with media and cleared several rumours about her.

Commitment deals with the issue of casting couch in the industry. Tejaswi Madivada said that the same issue made her boyfriend disrespect her. She said, "I was dating someone and wanted to get married to him. But just because casting couch exists in TFI and I work here, he didn't respect me. I have been questioned how I worked with filmmakers like RGV and more without compromising on my values."

After Bigg Boss Telugu 2, Tejaswi wanted to marry her boyfriend, but destiny had other ideas. "His family wanted me to quit acting and delete what they thought were the weird-looking photos, and possibly the accounts from social media. Although I was a little surprised, I was quite prepared to do that to start a fresh life after marriage. Moreover, my partner wanted me to listen to his parents initially so that adjustments could be made later," Deccan Chronicle quoted the actress as saying.

Tejaswi was excited about marriage, but she could not cope with too many reservations of his family. She added, "I was game to do whatever they wanted to, but at one point, I realised that I was quitting being myself. I thought I was losing my identity. I felt my sacrifices had no validations. They were not accepting me for the person I am and the way I express myself. I felt disheartened and decided not to stay on."