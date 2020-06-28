Telugu actors Nikhil Siddhartha, Manchu Manoj and Kaushal Manda raised the voice against the criminals, who raped and murdered a 17-year-old girl, whose body was found on Railway track on Badradri.

After Disha, another girl has become the victim of rape and murder. The 17-year-old was raped and murdered in Kothagudem, Telangana. The culprits dumped her body on the railway tracks. It has been two days after this incident and there has hardly been any media coverage on it. Many people have condemned the action and urged the government to punish the culprits.

Some celebs like Nikhil Siddhartha, Manchu Manoj and Kaushal Manda joined the netizens to intensify the fight for justice to the victim and her family. They tagged Minister KTR aka Telangana DGP and urged them to bring the culprits to justice. They also expressed their displeasure over media for not giving much-needed coverage of this issue.

Nikhil Siddhartha tweeted, "Just saw this... After Disha... we thought no one would dare to touch a woman again... but here we have... another sister taken from us.... @KTRTRS @TelanganaDGP sir what is this.. please help bring the culprits to justice..."

Manchu Manoj tweeted, "An intermediate girl (name withheld) was raped, killed and left at railway track and still no one is talking about it. I request the officials to kindly look into this and do the same justice which was done for Priyanka Reddy recently."

Kaushal Manda tweeted, "Extremely Shocking & Shattered Will 17years (girl) Raped & Murder incident happened yesterday in Kottagudem People are anger on Media not giving proper coverage I Request @TelanganaDGP to take this case under Fast Track investigation and punish the culprits."

It should be recalled here that Bigg Boss Telugu 2 winner Kaushal Manda and young Telugu actor Manchu Manoj had met the parents of the Hyderabad rape victim, Disha. They had not only offered their heartfelt condolences to her bereaved family but also assured them to fight for justice. In the latter days, they had held campaigns to raise awareness about the issue and intensified the fight.