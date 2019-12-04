After Bigg Boss Telugu 2 winner Kaushal Manda, young Telugu actor Manchu Manoj met the parents of the Hyderabad rape victim, Disha, and offered his heartfelt condolences to her bereaved family.

Many Telugu celebs have expressed their shock and sadness over Disha's gruesome rape and murder. But a very few have visited her residence to console her family. Vamsi Shekar, the publicist for the actor tweeted his photos and wrote, ".@HeroManoj1 visited the residence of #Disha... He prayed for her soul to rest in peace and pacified family members. (sic)"

Soon after hearing the shocking news, Manchu Manoj had tweeted, "Deeply disturbed by the news of #Priyankareddy. My deep condolences to her family It's very hard to think of what they are going through now. I request all my sisters to reach out to @hydcitypolice and #Sheteam in case of necessity. #RipPriyanka #RIPPriyankaReddy. (sic)"

Manchu Manoj had also requested all the young people to express their love for anyone, but not to go to the extent of raping and murdering someone. He said it is not the quality of a real man. He tweeted a video of his speech yesterday and captioned, "I request all the boys to think like this Real Man does what is right... Not just what he likes.. Respect girls... Protect girls... . (sic)"

Manchu Manoj, who was last seen in 2017's November release Okkadu Migiladu, has been keeping away from the film industry for the last two years due to personal problems. He recently announced his divorce from his wife Pranathi Reddy and he would soon make a comeback to films.

On October 27, Manchu Manoj also announced his production house. He tweeted, "On this festival occasion, i am happy to announce that i have started my production house "MM Arts" and here are the details. Need all ur love and blessings for this new journey of mine ❤️ #HappyDiwali everyone #MMArts. (sic)"