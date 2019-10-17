Telugu actor Manchu Manoj, the younger son of Mohan Babu has announced his divorce from his wife Pranathi Reddy and the news about their separation has come as rude shock to fans and people in the film industry.

Manchu Manoj married his girlfriend Pranathi Reddy on May 20, 2015, but the couple had been living separately for quite some time. He was also on a long sabbatical. Today, he took his Twitter page to reveal the news about divorce. He tweeted a photo featuring his emotional note about his divorces and captioned it with, "Wanted to share this with u guys since long... Finalllly Here i go #Destiny I guess..."

Here is the emotional note of Manchu Manoj shared on his Twitter page.

Hello everyone! I wanted to share some developments in my personal life and also on my career. With a very heavy heart, I would like to inform that my divorce has come through and we have officially ended what was a beautiful and well cherished relationship. We had our differences and went through a lot of pain and after much introspection use decided to have our separate lives going forward. We always were and are two individuals who have all the respect and care towards each other. Expecting all of you to be supportive of our decision and respect our privacy and thank you for that. Since my heart was not at the right place, I couldn't act or concentrate on work for all this while. I went through a lot and I wouldn't have survived this storm without the help of my family, friends and especially my fans who stood by me in my absence. I owe each and everyone, who supported me in my low times. Now I am going to be back, to be doing the only thing I know and Love-Act in Films, and in the process, be in a position to please my fans Movies rock my world and I wish to rock and roll till my last. God Bless everyone and thank you for being there,— - Mee MM

Many on Twitter were shocked to see the news about Manchu Manoj's divorce from his wife Pranathi Reddy. Some of them replied him and asked him to stay strong. Here is how they reacted.

Saiteja @iamriderteja

We r with u annaya hope u comkjng back to see your name on screen soon like this again "rocking star manchu manoj" sir

Naaa❤dalo Jeevitham @Sai_Mohan_999

All Tarak Anna Fans are with you Manoj anna. Stay strong & love you Brother. Comeback Film baga Gettiga Undali. All the Best Brother.