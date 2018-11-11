Stylish star Allu Arjun is attending the pre-release event of Vijay Devarakonda's Taxiwala (Taxiwaala) as a chief guest on Sunday. This function is live streamed on the YouTube channel of Geetha Arts.

Taxiwala, which is one of the most-awaited Telugu movies, has completed the formalities of the censor board on November 8 and has received a U/A certificate. The movie is now gearing up for the grand release on November 17. The makers of the film have planned to hold pre-release event on Sunday, as a part of its promotion.

The owners of UV Creations tweeted on November 8, "#Taxiwaala censored with U/A. Thrilling ride beings on Nov 17th worldwide. Grand Pre Release Event on 11th Nov @TheDeverakonda @ItsJawalkar @Rahul_Sankrityn @SKNonline @UV_Creations @GA2Official #TaxiwaalaOnNov17 (sic)"

UV Creations is co-produced Takiwala with GA2 Pictures, which is a division of producer Allu Aravind's Geetha Arts. The producer reportedly requested Allu Arjun to be the chief guest at its pre-release event. The stylish star, who is yet to start shooting his next film after Naa Peru Surya, accepted their offer. SKN aka Srinivas, who is one of the producers, revealed this information on Twitter.

SKN tweeted, "Started my production career wth #EeRojullo Stylishstar given blessings by attending that function,Now my big film wth a star Vijay Devarakonda in Top banners UV & GA2,Vry glad #AlluArjun garu attending pre release event,Days changed affection same #TaxiwaalaPreRelease 11-11-18 (sic)"

The producers have planned to live stream the pre-release event of Taxiwala on the YouTube channel of Geetha Arts. The bosses of GA2 Pictures shared link to the video and wrote, "Stylish Star #AlluArjun to Grace #TaxiwaalaPreRelease as chief guest today! Catch Event LIVE Here From 6PM Onwards▶️ https://youtu.be/0oWAJ8Qw0Ms @TheDeverakonda @ItsJawalkar @Rahul_Sankrityn @JxBe @SKNonline @UV_Creations #TaxiwaalaOnNov17"

Taxiwaala is a supernatural comedy thriller film that has been written and directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Vijay Deverakonda, Priyanka Jawalkar and Malavika Nair are playing the lead roles, while Ravi Prakash and Uttej appear in supporting roles in the film, which has Jakes Bejoy's music and Sujith Sarang's cinematography.