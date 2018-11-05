The makers of Taxiwala starring Vijay Devarakonda have reportedly postponed its release date by a day. The buzz in the industry claims that it is the effect of Ravi Teja's Amar Akbar Anthony (AAA).

Amar Akbar Antony and Taxiwala, which are among the much-hyped movies of 2018, were slated to hit the screens across the globe on November 16. But the latest we hear is that the release of the Vijay Devarakonda starrer is delayed by a day and the actor himself has confirmed the news on his Twitter page.

Vijay Devarakonda tweeted on November 3, "Release date announcement – #Taxiwaala will now arrive Nov 17! Driver arriving a day late, but driver promises a fun ride to the destination!"

Vijay Devarakonda's career graph has gone up a bit with each of his releases. All of his movies have become blockbusters at the box office. But his recent release NOTA, which bombed at the box office, has set a roadblock for his rocking run. Hence the makers of his latest film Taxiwala are moving ahead carefully in a bid to avoid another flop in his career.

On the other hand, Ravi Teja and director Sreenu Vaitla have suffered severe setbacks with back-to-back failures. Their career is almost on the verge of ending and they are hoping that Amar Akbar Anthony will get back their fallen glory. Interestingly, this film marks a comeback of Ileana D'Cruz, who also wants it to be a hit to prove her popularity in south India. The film is very crucial for all the three of them.

Amar Akbar Anthony and Taxiwala are made on big budgets and they are produced by big banners like Mythri Movie Makers and UV Creations, respectively. Their theatrical rights have been sold for hefty prices. The stakes are really high on both the movies. Since the opening day collection matters a lot for their overall performances, the makers of both the films have apparently mutual decided to their clash.