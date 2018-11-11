The full movie of Taxiwala (Taxiwaala) was recently leaked online for free download. Hero Vijay Devarakonda has now opened up on its piracy and revealed the reality behind the alleged release of the film.

The shooting of Taxiwala, directed by Rahul Sankrityan of The End fame, was reportedly wrapped up in December 2017, months before the release of Mahanati and Geetha Govindam. But its release was reportedly delayed as the makers wanted to give enough time for two other movies to fare well at the box office.

It was reported in August 2018 that the full movie of Taxiwala was allegedly leaked some miscreants on the social networking sites. Its pirated copy was being shared through Google drives. The production house Geetha Arts, which was shocked to see it, had reportedly filed a complaint with the cyber cell.

Taxiwala is finally slated to hit the screens on November 17 and Vijay Devarakonda took to his Twitter account on November 8 to talk about its leak. He shared a video and wrote, "An exciting script - A young team - ambitious graphics - An years worth of passion, stress and hardwork - an entire film leaked! The kids are back & Pillalaki oo clarity iyyataniki - #RealityBehindTaxiwaala (sic)."

In the 3.44-minute-long video, Vijay Devarakonda is seen trying to convince a group of kids that the leaked copy of Taxiwala was not unfinished print, which was yet to go through the post-production process. He gives a raw pasta to one of the kid and asks him to taste. When the kid says it is not good, he adds all ingredients and cooks it. The kids are seen enjoying the final product and say it is really good.

Taxiwaala is a supernatural comedy thriller film that revolves around the story a taxi driver (Vijay Devarakonda). A ghost becomes his co-passenger and it has few problems. How he resolves them forms the crux of the film, which has been written by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by V Vamshi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bunny Vas under the banners GA2 Pictures and UV Creations.