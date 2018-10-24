Vijay Devarakonda's Geetha Govindam has become a sensational blockbuster with its superb collection at the worldwide box office. It has also emerged as the fourth highest grossing Telugu film of 2018.

Released in theatres on August 15, Geetha Govindam opened to humongous response and collected Rs 16.40 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. A strong word of mouth boosted its collection with the movie surpassing Rs 75 crore gross mark in the global market in its nine-day-extended opening week.

The Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer clashed with a series of much-hyped movies, which cut down screen count little by little in the following weeks. Geetha Govindam managed to remain strong at the ticket counters and went on make a decent collection at the box office this week. The film is still going strong in some cinema halls even after completing a dream run of 70 days.

Geetha Govindam has reportedly collected Rs 130 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its lifetime and earned a share of Rs 70.60 crore for its global distributors, who spent Rs 15 crore on its theatrical rights. The Parasuram-directed movie has recovered 470.67 percent of their investments. It has become one of the all-time highest profit earners in the history of Telugu cinema.

We bring you the theatrical rights prices, area-wise earnings and profit shares of the distributors of Geetha Govindam. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are in Rs and crore.

Area Rights Earnings Recovery (%) Profits Nizam 4.00 20.52 513.00 16.52 Ceded 2.00 7.02 351.00 5.02 Vizag 1.10 6.06 550.90 4.96 G East 0.70 4.01 572.85 3.31 G West 0.60 3.19 531.66 2.59 Krishna 0.80 3.76 469.99 2.96 Guntur 0.90 3.75 416.66 2.85 Nellore 0.40 1.74 434.99 1.34 AP/T Total 10.50 50.05 476.66 39.55 Karnataka 1.30 6.08 467.69 4.78 Rest of India 0.50 3.50 700.00 3.00 Overseas 2.70 10.97 406.29 8.27 Global Total 15.00 70.06 470.67 55.06

Geetha Govindam has beaten movies like Bharat Ane Nenu, Rangasthalam and Mahanati, to become the highest profit earners of 2018. Here is the list of top five earners of the year. * Denotes that the movie is still doing well at the box office and its numbers will vary based on its final run.