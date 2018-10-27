Tata Motors, the Mumbai-based carmaker has taken a bold step on Friday by launching two affordable performance-spec cars in association with Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives. The Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP are the offspring of new entity JT Special Vehicles (JTSV).

Tata Motors launched the Tigor JTP just three weeks after it launched 2018 Tigor compact sedan. Though we are familiar with the hot hatch, this is arguably the first time a performance-spec compact sedan being launched at a reasonable price range. What makes the Tigor JTP special? We have listed out top 7 things you need to know about the car.

1. Tata Motors has priced the Tigor JTP at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The new variant is Rs 1 lakh premium over the current range-topping petrol variant the XZ+.

2. The Tigor JTP is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that develops 112.4bhp and 150Nm of torque, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. To put it into perspective, the 1.2-litre mill in the regular Tigor makes just 84bhp and 114Nm of torque.

3. Tata Tigor JTP can sprint 0 to 100kmph in 10 seconds and the top speed has been limited to 160kmph.

4. The Tigor JTP's performance has been boosted with performance-oriented intake and exhaust systems and, optimized gear ratios and final drive have been calibrated for superior acceleration. The suspension has been worked upon as well and that makes the JTP version marginally lower than the regular model.

5. Tata Motors will offer the Tigor JTP in only two colour options- White and Red. The car flaunts large grill, smoked projector headlamps, bonnet and fender vents, 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and side skirts.

6. Inside the cabin, all black interiors with sporty accents on AC vents, premium leather-wrapped steering with contrast red stitching and performance aluminium pedals extend the sporty theme.

7. Even though the Tigor JTP is a performance-spec model, it is not the most powerful compact sedan in India. Ford sells the Aspire with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that develops 121bhp. However, it is offered only with automatic transmission.