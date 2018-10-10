Tata Motors had launched the Tigor compact sedan competing against Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Ford Aspire, Volkswagen Ameo and others in March 2017. A little over a year since its launch, the company has now updated the Tigor range with a nip and tuck and feature additions.

Tata Motors has launched the 2018 Tigor facelift from Rs 5.20 lakh for the base petrol, going up to Rs 7.38 lakh for the top-spec diesel variant (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). While the basic silhouette of the compact sedan remains the same, Tata Motors has added chrome internal finish to projector headlamps, clear-lens tail-lights and a shark-fin antenna to extend freshness.

In addition, the premium feel has been boosted with chrome touches on the front bumper, grille, fog lamp enclosure and door handles. In addition to the existing five colours, the new Tigor is also offered in new Egyptian Blue shade.

Inside the cabin, the new Tigor gets premium black and grey interior theme coupled with titanium colour faux leather seats, premium knitted roof liner and rear armrest with cup holders. The new XZ+ trim also boasts of the 7.0-inch Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system that offers reverse camera assist, and Android Auto.

The Tigor XZ+ also gets driver's side seat-height to adjust, power-folding wing mirrors with integrated turn indicators and other premium features.

On the safety front, the compact sedan gets dual airbags as a standard feature and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Corner Stability Control (CSC).

There are no changes under the hood. The Revotron 1.2-litre petrol engine of Tigor churns out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the Revotorq 1.05-litre diesel engine is tuned to generate 69bhp of power and 140Nm of torque. Both the engines are offered in five-speed manual transmission while petrol variants are also available with AMT gearbox.