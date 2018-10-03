Tata Motors is all set to give a mild makeover to its compact sedan, the Tigor. The company has teased the new headlamp as well as the tail lamps via its social media platforms to create buzz ahead of a launch expected on October 10.

Tata Motors, in the first teaser, showcased the new headlamps. The projector headlamps get the chrome internal finish as Tata Motors is set 'to make a dazzling entry.' The second teaser reveals the new clear lens LED taillamps inspired by crystal. Though the design of the tail lamp is not changed, the application of clear lens will definitely grab attention.

This festive season, dazzle the world with your confidence! Bestowed with white crystal effect on the crystal inspired LED tail lamps, the #AllNewTigor is coming soon to mesmerize your senses. Keep watching this space for more! pic.twitter.com/wQKhWmfOfo — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) October 3, 2018

Being a mild-facelift, the new Tigor is not expected to get major changes. The teaser image indicates a new dark blue exterior colour that will be added with the update. We also expect more new colour options. Tweaked front and rear bumper, and alloy wheels in the new design are expected.

Inside the cabin, the new Tigor may get a new 6.5-inch display similar to the one in Nexon. It is expected to come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity feature and navigation. Tata Motors is also expected to offer dual airbags and ABS across the trims as part of the update.

Tata Motors

The engine and transmission will be carried over. The Revotron 1.2-litre petrol engine of Tigor churns out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the Revotorq 1.05-litre diesel engine is tuned to generate 69bhp of power and 140Nm of torque.

Both the engines are offered in five-speed manual transmission while petrol variants are also available with AMT gearbox.

Tata Tigor Buzz edition

The 2018 Tigor comes just months after the company launched Tigor Buzz edition in both petrol and diesel options priced at Rs 5.68 lakh and Rs 6.57 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) respectively.

Tata Motors has glamourised the Tigor Buzz edition with a glossy black roof, piano black rear-view mirror caps, dual-tone wheel cover with red accent Unique Berry Red coloured highlights on the front grille and Buzz limited edition badging at the boot. Interior of the Tigor Buzz edition gets premium full fabric seats and Berry Red accents on the air-con vents.