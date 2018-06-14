Tata Motors priced Tigor Buzz edition at Rs 5.68 lakh (petrol) and Rs 6.57 lakh (diesel)

Tigor Buzz edition is available only with the manual transmission and is based on the XT trim

The add-ons in the Tigor Buzz edition are identical to the Tiago Wizz edition

Tata Motors launched the Tigor compact sedan based on the Tiago hatchback a year back. In order to celebrate the first anniversary of the Tigor, the company has launched a special edition version christened Buzz edition.

Tata Motors offers the Tigor Buzz edition in both petrol and diesel options priced at Rs 5.68 lakh and Rs 6.57 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), inclusive of the accessory kit. The Tigor Buzz edition is available only with the manual transmission and is based on the XT trim.

Tata Motors has glamourized the Tigor Buzz edition with a glossy black roof, piano black rear-view mirror caps, dual-tone wheel cover with red accent Unique Berry Red coloured highlights on the front grille and Buzz limited edition badging at the boot. Interior of the Tigor Buzz edition gets premium full fabric seats and Berry Red accents on the air-con vents. Overall, the add-ons in the Tigor Buzz edition are identical to the Tiago Wizz edition, Tata Motors launched in September last year.

he Tigor Buzz edition will come with no changes in engine and transmission. The Revotron 1.2-litre petrol engine of Tigor churns out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the Revotorq 1.05-litre diesel engine is tuned to generate 69bhp of power and 140Nm of torque. Both the engines are offered in five-speed manual transmission while petrol variants are also available with AMT gearbox.