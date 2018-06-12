Tata Tigor Buzz will be a pure cosmetic job

Tigor Buzz edition will be based on the mid-spec XM variant

Engine and transmission will remain the same

Tata Motors is inching closer to the launch of a special edition of the Tigor compact sedan. The company has teased a jigsaw image of the upcoming limited edition model and launch is expected anytime soon.

Though Tata Motors is tight-lipped about the name of the special edition, leaked brochure details confirm that it will be called Tigor Buzz edition. A pure cosmetic job, the Tigor Buzz edition will be identical to the Tiago Wizz edition which in September last year.

Haven’t managed to figure it out yet? Stay tuned to find out. #MoveUpToTheSedanLife pic.twitter.com/vve18EtZHq — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) June 12, 2018

The Tigor Buzz edition will be jazzed up with a contrasting black roof, blacked-out B-pillar, black ORVM caps and others in the exterior of the Tigor Buzz edition. Unique Berry Red grille highlights, dual-tone wheel cover with red accent and Buzz badging at the boot will be part of the Buzz edition.

Interior of the Tigor Buzz edition will be spruced up with dual-tone interior with Piano black finish with sporty red accents. Patterned seat fabric will be another unique addition to the Wizz edition.

Tata Tigor Buzz is expected to come packed with rear power windows, remote central locking, and Harman infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity and rear parking sensors.

The Buzz edition will come with no changes in engine and transmission. The Revotron 1.2-litre petrol engine of Tigor churns out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the Revotorq 1.05-litre diesel engine is tuned to generate 69bhp of power and 140Nm of torque. Both the engines are offered in five-speed manual transmission while petrol variants are also available with AMT gearbox.

Tata Tigor Buzz edition is expected to be based on the mid-spec XM variant. In that case, the special edition will be priced at a slight premium over Tigor XM, which is priced at Rs 6.17 lakh for the petrol, and Rs 7.27 lakh for the diesel (on-road, Mumbai).

Image source: TeamBHP