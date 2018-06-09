Tata Tigor Buzz will be a pure cosmetic job

Tata Motors is all set to launch Tigor Buzz, a limited edition to capitalise on the increased sales during the upcoming festive season. Some of the close-up shots of the special edition were leaked online earlier this week while a new image now floating around on the internet shows the special edition from head to toe.

It looks like the picture has been taken from the brochure and it confirms the Tigor Buzz edition will be identical to the Tiago Wizz edition which in September last year. It was a pure cosmetic job with sporty add-ons. Similar treatment is also added in the Tigor Buzz edition.

Tata Motors has added a contrasting black roof, blacked-out B-pillar, black ORVM caps and others in the exterior of the Tigor Buzz edition. Unique Berry Red grille highlights, dual-tone wheel cover with red accent and Buzz badging at the boot will be part of the cosmetic package.

On the inside, Tigor Buzz edition will get dual-tone interior with Piano black finish with sporty red accents. Patterned seat fabric will be another unique addition to the Wizz edition.

As far as features are concerned, the Tata Tigor Buzz is expected to come packed with rear power windows, remote central locking, Harman infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity and rear parking sensors.

The Tigor Buzz edition will stay mechanically identical to the standard Tigor. The Revotron 1.2-litre petrol engine of Tigor churns out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the Revotorq 1.05-litre diesel engine is tuned to generate 69bhp of power and 140Nm of torque. Both the engines are offered in five-speed manual transmission while petrol variants are also available with AMT gearbox.

Tata Tigor Buzz edition is expected to be based on the mid-spec XM variant and it will be priced a little higher over Tigor XM, which is priced at Rs 6.17 lakh for the petrol, and Rs 7.27 lakh for the diesel (on-road, Mumbai).

Image source: TeamBHP