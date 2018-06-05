Tigor Buzz will get sporty addition such as black roof and spoiler, a blacked-out B-pillar, black ORVMs and others

Tigor Buzz edition will be based on the mid-spec XM variant

Engine and transmission will remain the same

To capitalise on the expected increased sales during the upcoming festive season, Tata Motors is all set to launch Tigor Buzz edition. The purported model has been spotted at dealer stockyard and launch is expected soon.

Tata Motors' Tigor Buzz edition is expected to be based on the mid-spec XM variant and it will be priced a little higher over Tigor XM, which is priced at Rs 6.17 lakh for the petrol, and Rs 7.27 lakh for the diesel (on-road, Mumbai), reports Autocar India.

It can be noted that Tata Motors had launched Tiago Wizz limited edition in September last year. It was a pure cosmetic job with sporty add-ons. Similar treatment is also expected with the Tigor Buzz edition.

On the exterior, the Tigor Buzz will feature a contrast black roof and spoiler, a blacked-out B-pillar, black ORVMs and others. A dual-tone wheel cover with red accent, and red grill highlights at the front and Buzz badging at the boot will be part of the package.

Inside the cabin, the Tigor Buzz may get a dual-tone colour theme with a piano-black finish and red accents along with new patterned seat fabrics.

As far as features are concerned, the Tigor Buzz is expected to come packed with rear power windows, remote central locking, Harman infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity and rear parking sensors.

The Tigor Buzz edition will stay mechanically identical to the standard Tigor. Tata Tigor comes in both petrol and diesel engine options.

The Revotron 1.2-litre petrol engine of Tigor churns out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the Revotorq 1.05-litre diesel engine is tuned to generate 69bhp of power and 140Nm of torque.

Both the engines are offered in five-speed manual transmission while petrol variants are also available with AMT gearbox.

Image source: Akbar Merchant / Autocar