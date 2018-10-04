Ford India has a given much-needed nip and tuck to its compact sedan model, the Aspire. The 2018 Aspire has been priced from Rs 5.55 lakh. Ford offers the new avatar of the sedan in five variants - Ambiente, Trend, Trend+, Titanium, and Titanium+, with the top-end trim costing Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Variants 1.2 Petrol 1.5 Diesel Ambiente Rs 5.55 lakh Rs 6.45 lakh Trend Rs 5.99 lakh Rs 6.89 lakh Trend + Rs 6.39 lakh Rs 7.29 lakh Titanium Rs 6.79 lakh Rs 7.69 lakh Titanium+ Rs 7.24 lakh Rs 8.14 lakh

Ford India also offers new Aspire petrol-automatic combination only on the Titanium trim and is priced at Rs 8.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The new pricing makes the Aspire more affordable than the outgoing version by around Rs 20,000 on each variant. The pre-facelift Aspire has been priced from Rs 5.72 lakh to Rs 8.46 lakh.

2018 Ford Aspire

The new Aspire's exterior has taken inspiration from the Freestyle crossover. The cosmetic tweaks on the exterior include new chrome-bathed honey-comb front grille, tweaked bumper with C-shaped bezels around the fog lamps and newly designed 15-inch multi-spoke Alloy wheels. The side profile of the new Aspire is carried over while a pair of revised taillamps and a thick strip of chrome across the boot lid has been retained.

Inside the cabin, the new Aspire has been spruced up with a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports SYNC3. The higher-spec variants will flaunt premium additions like push-button start, two USB ports at the front, steering-mounted audio controls and an automatic climate control system. The new Aspire carries over beige and black themed interior.

New powertrains

Ford offers the new Aspire in two new petrol options and the tried-and-tested diesel unit. Both the petrol units are from the new dragon series - 1.2-litre three-cylinder unit introduced with the Freestyle, and the 1.5-litre three-cylinder unit debuted with the EcoSport facelift.

The 1.2-litre develops 95bhp and 120Nm of peak torque while the 1.5 unit belts out 123bhp and 150 Nm of torque. The former comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and the later gets coupled with 6-speed torque converter. The 1.5-litre TDCI engine continues to develop 99bhp of power and 215Nm of peak torque mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Variants and features