Crossover hatchbacks are one of the niche car segment in India that got decent traction in recent years. Hyundai sells i20 Active, Toyota retails Etios Cross and Ford has Avventura in this segment, while Ford entered the party late in April with Freestyle.

Ford Freestyle, a crossover hatchback based on the new Figo hatchback, seems to have got a dream start as the May sales indicate the crossover is well ahead over its rival in terms of sale. Ford India has sold 3,027 units of the Freestyle in May which is significantly higher than Hyundai i20 Active that found 1,069 units takers and Toyota Etios Cross with 42 unit sales.

Considering the huge difference in sales, the massive sales of Freestyle cannot be considered as a one-off spike. The huge disparity in pricing with its rivals seems to be one of the key reasons for Freestyle's demand apart from it being new in the business. Ford Freestyle crossover hatch is priced from Rs 5.09 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh, while diesel variants costs from Rs 6.09 lakh to Rs 7.89 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Meanwhile, the new i20 Active facelift has been priced at Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 8.66 lakh for petrol variants and Rs 8.96 lakh to Rs 10.01 lakh for the diesel variants, ex-showroom Delhi.

Ford Freestyle

Ford Freestyle gets jazzed up stance with a black honeycomb grille, faux silver skid plates, beefy front and rear bumpers and black body cladding. Metallic roof rails, wider 185/60 R15 wheels, 15mm extra ground clearance and sporty suspension set up accentuates off-roader appeal of the crosshatch.

Colour-coordinated seats, door accents, and Sienna dashboard will set the Freestyle apart from Figo. The crossover hatchback also gets a 6.5-inch touchscreen, push-button-start, Ford MyKey technology, automatic climate control, rear-view camera, automatic headlamp, rain sensing wipers and others.

Ford Freestyle 1.2L Ti-VCT Petrol 1.5L TDCi Diesel Engine displacement 1194 cc 1498 cc Power 94bhp @ 6500rpm 100bhp @ 3750rpm Torque 120Nm @ 4250rpm 215Nm @ 1750-3000rpm Transmission 5-Speed MT 5-Speed MT Fuel efficiency 19 kmpl 24.4 kmpl

Source: Cartoq