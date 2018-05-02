New Hyundai i20 Active price remains the same

Minor updates highlighted with Marina Blue and Polar White paint scheme

The crossover hatchback goes up against the Ford Freestyle and Toyota Etios Cross

Hyundai Motor India Limited launched the new Elite i20 sedan at the Auto Expo 2018. The South Korean carmaker now silently launched the updated version of the i20 Active in India. The updated i20 Active gets only minor updates and not to be confused with the newly revealed Euro-spec Hyundai i20 Active.

The new i20 Active is offered with new dual-tone Marina Blue and Polar White paint scheme in addition to the already available brown/black and white/black dual-tone color options. The new color option is limited to the top-spec SX trim. The boot lid gets a new black insert with Active badging engraved.

The jazzed up version of the i20 is also updated with revised alloy wheels, a refreshed center console that now houses a bigger 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system in line with the facelifted Elite i20. Color coordinated seats in a new pattern and ISOFIX child seat mounts on the top-spec SX trim are the other changes.

The new Hyundai i20 Active continues to draw power from a 1.2-liter VTVT petrol engine that develops 82bhp of power and 114Nm of torque mated to five-speed manual transmission. The diesel mill is the same 1.4-liter turbocharged unit with 89bhp of power and 220Nm of torque mated to the six-speed manual gearbox.

The new i20 Active facelift has been priced at Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 8.66 lakh for petrol variants and Rs 8.96 lakh to Rs 10.01 lakh for the diesel variants, ex-showroom Delhi. This essentially means Hyundai has not increased the price.

However, the price is steep when compared to the newly launched rival from Ford India called Freestyle. Ford Freestyle crossover hatch is priced from Rs 5.09 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh, while diesel variants costs from Rs 6.09 lakh to Rs 7.89 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It remains to be seen whether Hyundai will find buyers despite it being priced significantly premium.

Euro-spec new Hyundai i20 Active

Hyundai recently showcased euro-spec i20 Active that comes with minor changes. Interestingly, when all new Hyundai cars get 'Cascading grille,' the i20 Active continues with the existing grille. The front bumper carries faux skid plate and black claddings. The Hyundai i20 Active facelift gets Phantom Black two-tone roof. The black color treatment has also extended to A, B, and C pillars and also to the ORVM caps. At the rear, the new i20 Active gets revised tail-lights. The number plate has been moved from the bumper to tailgate. The only visible change inside the cabin of Euro-spec version is the new pattern for the seat upholstery.