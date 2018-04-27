Ford Freestyle is based on the new Figo hatchback which is yet to be launched

Freestyle's base price is lower than the Figo hatchback

Freestyle gets wider wheels, raised ground clearance and rugged exterior add-ons

The crossover gets Active Rollover Prevention as standard

Ford India launched Freestyle, a crossover hatchback based on the new Figo hatchback, Thursday. The company calls it India's first ever Compact Utility Vehicle (CUV) and is offered in 8 variants with prices starting at a highly competitive Rs 5.09 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Ford Freestyle - ex-showroom Delhi Variants Ambiente Trend Titanium Titanium+ Petrol Rs 5.09 lakh Rs 5.99 lakh Rs 6.39 lakh Rs 6.94 lakh Diesel Rs 6.09 lakh Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 7.35 lakh Rs 7.89 lakh

Interestingly, Freestyle's base price is lower than the Figo hatchback by about Rs 42,000. Freestyle goes up again Hyundai i20 Active and Toyota Etios Cross and is not an outright off-road vehicle. It is not equipped with the four-wheel-drive set up while the characteristics make it a mild off-road-friendly car.

Ford Freestyle - How is it different?

Ford has jazzed up the Figo with a black honeycomb grille, faux silver skid plates, beefy front and rear bumpers and black body cladding while turning it to Freestyle. Metallic roof rails, wider 185/60 R15 wheels, 15mm extra ground clearance and sporty suspension set up accentuates off-roader appeal of the Freestyle.

Color-coordinated seats, door accents, and Sienna dashboard will set the Freestyle apart from Figo. The crossover hatchback also gets a 6.5-inch touchscreen, push-button-start, Ford MyKey technology, automatic climate control, rear-view camera, automatic headlamp, rain sensing wipers and others.

Ford Freestyle is offered in 6 color options — Canyon Ridge, Absolute Black, Moondust Silver, Oxford White, White Gold and Smoke Grey.

Ford Freestyle- The heart

Ford Freestyle 1.2L Ti-VCT Petrol Engine 1.5L TDCi Diesel Engine Engine displacement 1194 cc 1498 cc Power 94bhp @ 6500rpm 100bhp @ 3750rpm Torque 120Nm @ 4250rpm 215Nm @ 1750-3000rpm Transmission 5-Speed MT 5-Speed MT Fuel efficiency 19 kmpl 24.4 kmpl

Ford Freestyle- How safe is the crossover?

The crossover comes packed with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, HLA, and ESP as well as other measures depending upon the variant. Freestyle also flaunts Active Rollover Prevention as standard.