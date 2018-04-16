Ford Motor Company's Indian subsidiary Ford India is inching closer to the launch of the Freestyle, the Figo hatchback-based crossover. It is called India's first Compact Utility Vehicle (CUV). Ford Freestyle was rumored to launch on April 18 and was accepting bookings. However, emerging reports indicate Freestyle India launch will take place on April 26.

Ford India, however, has not revealed the launch date of the Freestyle yet. The new information has been acquired by Cartoq from a Ford dealer. The Freestyle is a rugged model while it is not an outright off-road vehicle. It will not come with four-wheel-drive set up while the characteristics make it a mild off-road friendly car.

It comes with a black honeycomb grille, faux silver skid plates, beefy front and rear bumpers and black body cladding. Metallic roof rails, wider 185/60 R15 wheels, 15mm extra ground clearance and sporty suspension set up accentuates off-road lean of the Freestyle.

Inside the cabin, the color-coordinated seats, door accents, and Sienna dashboard add richness to the Freestyle. The interior will also get a 6.5-inch touchscreen, push-button-start, Ford MyKey technology, automatic climate control, rearview camera, automatic headlamp, rain sensing wipers and others.

Ford India will offer the Freestyle in both petrol and diesel options. The petrol mill will be an all-new 1.2-liter Ti-VCT petrol mill tuned to churn out 95bhp of power and 120Nm of torque. The diesel mill, on the other hand, will be 1.5-liter unit producing 99bhp and 215 Nm of peak torque. Both engines will come mated to five-speed manual transmission.

Freestyle will be offered in four trim levels on each engine option – Ambiente, Trend, Titanium, and Titanium+. The crossover will be packed with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, HLA, and ESP as well as other measures depending upon the variant. It will also get Active Rollover Prevention as standard.

Ford Freestyle will be offered in six color options — Canyon Ridge, Absolute Black, Moondust Silver, Oxford White, White Gold and Smoke Grey.