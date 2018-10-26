Stepping up the affordable performance car game, Tata Motors has launched JTP versions of the Tiago and Tigor hatchback. The JTP stands for Tata Jayem Performance, a tie-up formed to roll out performance-spec cars from Tata Motors with the expert know-how of Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives.

Tata Motors has priced Tiago JTP at Rs 6.39 lakh and Tigor JTP at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Bookings are currently open at Rs 11,000 and deliveries are scheduled from early next month.

What makes the JTP versions stand out from the regular Tiago and Tigor versions is powerhouse under the hood. The JTP variants are powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine borrowed from Nexon compact SUV. The mill develops 112bhp and 150Nm of peak torque.

The engine also gets multi-drive modes - City and Sport. Equipped with performance-oriented intake and exhaust systems, the JTP models come with a 5-speed manual transmission with optimized gear ratios and final drive for superior acceleration, according to Tata Motors.

The company also promises 0 to 100kmph speed time of JTP versions in less than 10 seconds while top speed has been capped at 160kmph.

Tata Motors has also given a separate the identity to the JTP version inside and out. The Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP come with a new and large black coloured grill, smoked projector headlamps, bonnet and fender vents.

The 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and side skirts will add muscle to the side profile while twin chrome exhaust tips extend the sporty theme to the rear. The exterior package is topped off with 'JTP' badging on the grille, side apron and the boot.

Extending the sporty theme, the cabin gets all black with sporty accents on AC vents, premium leather-wrapped steering with contrast red stitching and performance aluminium pedals. Both cars also get Harman 5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and voice command recognition.

On the safety front, the cars get dual airbags and ABS with corner stability control. As standard.

Tata Motors will not offer the JTP models pan India for now. The company has selected around 30 dealers in 11 cities – Kolkata, Delhi, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kannur, Thrissur, Mumbai and Ernakulam.