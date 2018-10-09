Tata Motors is on a roll during the festive season with the launch of Tiago NRG, Nexon Kraz limited edition and the 2018 Tigor that will join the range on October 10. However, the story doesn't end here as Tiago JTP, the performance-oriented version of the Tiago hatchback, has now been spotted hinting at an imminent launch.

Tata Motors in association with Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives had revealed performance-oriented Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP version at the Auto Expo 2018 in February. While the car shown at the expo was draped in the silver shade, the new unit spotted in the public road is in red shade. It looks like Tiago JTP is now launch-ready and market entry can be expected anytime soon.

What makes the Tiago JTP different from the other Tiago models is the heart under the hood. The hot hatch will draw power from a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine borrowed from Nexon compact SUV.

Combined with additional tweaks in the intake and exhaust systems, the mill develops close to 110hp of power and 150Nm of torque. To put it into perspective, the 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol in the regular Tiago develops only 83.8bhp of power and 114Nm of torque.

The Tiago JTP's engine will come mated to a five-speed manual transmission with optimized gear ratios for superior acceleration, according to Tata Motors. The Tiago JTP will be powerful than rival Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS. The 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo-petrol engine in the Baleno RS develops 100bhp and 150Nm of torque.

IBT Media/ Ken Sunny

The Tiago JTP also has some cosmetic add-ons over the regular Tiago. These include a new and large grill, smoked projector headlamps, bonnet and fender vents. Smoked projector headlamps, 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and side skirts will add muscle while dual-tone rear bumper and twin-barrel exhaust tip carries the sporty theme.

On the inside, an all-black theme is expected to extend the overall sporty character. In addition, sporty accents on AC vents, premium leather seats and steering with contrast red stitching and a high-end infotainment system by Harman with eight speakers will complete the package.

Image source: TeamBHP