Tata Motors in association with Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives revealed the Tiago JTP, a go-faster version of the Tiago hatchback at the Auto Expo 2018. The Mumbai-based automaker also promised the market launch of the performance hatchback soon.

It looks like the development of Tata Tiago JTP is currently in full swing. A test mule of the hot hatch has been spotted in the roads of Nilgiri Mountains near Ooty and that indicates Jayem Automotives is in the advanced stages of development. Though the company has not revealed any launch date for the Tiago JTP, it is expected to enter the market by the end of this financial year.

The Tiago JTP will draw power from a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine borrowed from Tata Motors' Nexon compact SUV. Combined with additional tweaks in the intake and exhaust systems, the mill develops close to 110hp of power and 150Nm of torque. This will be a significant power upgrade since the 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol in the regular Tiago develops the only 83.8bhp of power and 114Nm of torque.

Upon launch, Tata Tiago JTP will go up against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS. The hot hatch from Maruti Suzuki is powered by a 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo-petrol engine that produces 100bhp at 5,500rpm and 150Nm of torque at 1,700 to 4,500rpm. The numbers indicate Tiago JTP will have the power advantage over the Baleno RS.

IBT Media/ Ken Sunny

The engine of Tiago JTP will come mated to a five-speed manual transmission with optimized gear ratios for superior acceleration, according to Tata Motors. The car will also feature multi-drive modes – City and Sports. In addition, the go-faster version of the Tiago will get updated suspension tuned for precision with reduced ground clearance for better handling.

Tata Tiago JTP will separate itself from the rest of the Tiago variants with some cosmetic updates. These will include a new and large grill, smoked projector headlamps, bonnet and fender vents. Smoked projector headlamps, 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and side skirts will add muscle while a diffuser on the rear bumper carries the sporty theme.