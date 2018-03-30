Home-grown carmaker Tata Motors seems to be looking to expand its Tiago line-up in India in the coming months. The company had showcased the sporty version of the Tiago hatchback —Tiago JTP— in association with Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives at the Auto Expo 2018. And if the latest reports are anything to go by, the Tiago JTP may hit the showrooms soon.

A report of GaadiWaadi, without specifying the exact launch date, says the Tata Tigao JTP could be launched in India as early as in May. Tata has not revealed the launch timeframe of the new Tiago variant yet. The Tigor compact sedan of the company will also get the JTP sporty version.

The Tiago JTP, the performance-oriented version of the Tiago will come with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine borrowed from Nexon. The JTP in the new Tiago stands for Jayem Tata Performance. The engine in the new Tiago is expected to churn out develops 110 hp of power and 150 Nm of torque.

In the regular version of the Tiago, the 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol develops only 83.8 bhp of power and 114 Nm of torque. The performance editions will also feature multi-drive modes – City and Sport. In addition, Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives will also retune the suspension for precision with reduced ground clearance for better handling.

In terms of style and design, the Tiago JTP will get feature a new and large black colored grill, smoked projector headlamps, bonnet and fender vents. The 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and side skirts will add to the side profile of the model. The sporty theme is also expected to be extended to the rear of the new Tiago.

Inside, the Tiago JTP will sport all-black theme with sporty new accents on AC vents, premium leather seats and steering with contrast red stitching. A high-end infotainment system by Harman with eight speakers will also be part of the new Tiago JTP. The changes in the performance version of the Tigor sedan will also be the same as in the Tiago.

The Tata Tiago JTP will be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS, the hot-hatch version of the Baleno premium hatchback and Volkswagen Polo GT TSI.