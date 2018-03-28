Auto enthusiasts in India got the chance to see the electric version of Tata Motors' compact sedan, the Tigor during the Auto Expo 2018 in February. Thereafter, the carmaker went silent leaving many wondering whether the said electric model will be launched anytime soon. After nearly two months the web is abuzz with images of Tigor electric again, and this time the model has been spotted in Mumbai during transit.

Tata Motors may not launch the electric version of the Tigor commercially in India anytime before 2019. However, the model is in the production lines at the company's plant in Sanand, Gujarat to fulfill the order from the Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL). The latest images of the Tigor electric from MotorOctane show the model on a truck to unspecified dealerships.

Spotted in Mumbai, the model dons white blue decals on the body running on the grille, fog lamps, and alloy wheels. The electric version of the Tigor looks the same as the regular version in its styling and design.

A leaked certification document of the new Tigor electric had revealed variant details of the model. If Tata launches the Tigor electric, the sedan could be offered in XE, XM and XT grades.

Tata Tigor electric is expected to get a three-phase AC induction motor that provides a maximum of 30 kW at 4,500rpm. It may have a range of 130km with a battery capacity of 216 Ah and a voltage of 72V. The electric version of the compact sedan is expected to have a top speed of 90kmph and 80 percent of the battery can be charged in 6 hours while the fast-charging option will do the same in just 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Tata is also expected to launch the Tiago electric in India next year.