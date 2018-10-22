Tata Motors has been quite busy with car launches in the ongoing festive season. The Mumbai-based auto major had kick-started the campaign with Tiago NRG and Nexon Kraz limited edition, and the latest to join is the 2018 Tigor that entered the market on October 10. Interestingly, that is not the end of the story from Tata Motors.

The company has yet another surprise in store which will be launched on October 26.

The vehicles in question are the Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP. For the uninitiated, both the JTP versions of Tiago and Tigor are performance oriented variants Tata Motors developed in association with Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives. The company had revealed both the cars at the Auto Expo 2018 in February and decks are now clear for the launch.

What makes the JTP versions special from the regular Tiago and Tigor versions are the engine under the hood. The JTP variants are powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine borrowed from Nexon compact SUV.

Combined with additional tweaks in the intake and exhaust systems, the mill develops close to 110hp of power and 150Nm of torque. If you have no idea about these numbers, the 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol in the regular Tiago and Tiago develops only 83.8bhp of power and 114Nm of torque. Both Tiago and Tigor JTP's engines will come mated to a five-speed manual transmission with optimised gear ratios for superior acceleration, according to Tata Motors.

IBT Media/ Ken Sunny

Both the souped-up Tiago and Tigor will also look slightly different from regular counterparts. Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP will feature a new and large black coloured grill, smoked projector headlamps, bonnet and fender vents. The 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and side skirts will add muscle to the side profile while a diffuser on the rear bumper will extend the sporty theme to the rear.

An all-black theme with sporty accents on AC vents, premium leather seats and steering with contrast red stitching will extend the sporty theme inside the cabin. Both the cars will also flaunt a high-end infotainment system by Harman with eight speakers.

IBT Media/ Ken Sunny

Tata Tiago and Tigor JTP versions are expected to be priced around Rs 1 lakh premium to the current top-spec variant. The Tiago JTP will go up against Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS while Tiago JTP will wait for a rival upon launch.